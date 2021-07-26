11 boxers from Arunachal in junior men’s and women’s national c’ship

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: Eleven boxers from Arunachal, comprising six boys and five girls, will fight for honour in the Junior Men’s and Women’s National Boxing Championship, 2021, scheduled to begin at Sonepat, Haryana, on 26 July.

The boxers are (women) Tagru Aper (44-46 kg), Muni Bagang (46-48 kg), Gora Yalung (48-50 kg), Techi Nai (50-52 kg), and Joram Aki (57-60 kg); (men) Rubu Juju (44-46 kg), Jivan Biswas (46-48 kg), Atul Kino (48-50 kg), John Lapung (50-52 kg), Hari Sangno (52-54 kg) and Fenia Paffa (60-63 kg).

Nangram Roman and Guchi Guch Ter are the coach and the manager of the team.