2 more Covid-19 deaths reported on Monday, state’s death toll at 218, with 490 fresh cases

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: Two more Covid-19-related deaths were reported on Monday, taking the state’s death toll to 218.

According to the DHS report, a 73-year-old female patient from the ICR died at the DCH in Chimpu at 12 noon. The patient had complained of cough, fever and breathing problem on 19 July and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at Niba Hospital, Naharlagun, on 20 July. She had been admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on the same day. The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

A 90-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Tawang died at the DCHC in Tawang at 4:20 pm. The patient had complained of body ache, cough and breathlessness since 23 July. He had earlier tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the Jang CHC on 17 July. He had been admitted to the DCHC in Tawang on 25 July. The patient had taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the state on Monday registered 490 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 269 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 136 Covid-19 cases, followed by 35 cases in Papum Pare and 34 cases in Changlang.

With 33 percent, Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 12 percent.

A total of 435 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on the same day.

On Monday, a total of 6,574 samples were collected from the entire state (see full bulletin)