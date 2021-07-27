Home-grown soldiers are the best: Governor

ITANAGAR, 26 Jul: Governor BD Mishra urged the mountain divisions of the Indian Army guarding the India-China border in Arunachal to recruit local youths in the armed forces, saying that “home-grown soldiers are the best for the defence of the national integrity.”

Addressing Indian Army troops deployed in different locations along the line of actual control in Arunachal, including Walong, Mechuka and Tawang, through the virtual mode on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas on Monday, Mishra exhorted the officers and personnel of the Indian Army to carry out their duties with dedication, gallantry, responsibility and bravery.

The governor complimented the Indian Army troops deployed in Arunachal “for their operational efficiency and excellent environmental initiatives in the places of their deployment, and also for instilling confidence and affinity amongst the local population and building an amicable bond amongst the armed forces and the civil society.” (Raj Bhavan)