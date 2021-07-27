Govt college in Yachuli inks MoU with Hansraj College, DU

YACHULI, 26 Jul: The government college here in Lower Subansiri district has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hansraj College of Delhi and Delhi University (DU).

The tripartite MoU was signed between the three institutions under the ‘Vidya Vistar’ scheme, which is based on the principles of mutual respect, cooperation, and sharing expertise, knowledge and experience of faculty members, library resources and other academic facilities.

The MoU was signed by Government College Yachuli Principal Dr Rejir Karlo on behalf of the college, in the presence of Assistant Professors Dr Tage Habung and Nada Pugang.

Dr Karlo said that the MoU would benefit not only the government college here but also other colleges in the state “as the partnering college has the potential to reach out resource from national as well as international level, which was amply demonstrated during the recently concluded two-day national seminar.”