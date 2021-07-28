Law std union donate to road committee, frontline workers

ROTTUNG, 27 Jul: The Siang District Law Students’ Union on Monday handed over cash and beverages to the committee members engaged in the alternate road construction for National Highway 13, after a disastrous road blockade occurred on 27 June.

The same team, led by its president Olik Pabin, also distributed hand sanitizers,

surgical masks, N95 masks and PPE kits to the frontline workers of Siang district, including healthcare workers of the district hospital in Boleng and the community health centre in Pangin.