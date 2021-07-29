Onus on PWD and ARSS infra for timely completion

In a major landmark, Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Tuesday handed over encumbrance free land from Nirjuli to Banderdewa (Package C) to Highway Executive Engineer Nani Tath.

Recently, the ICR administration had carried out an eviction drive in the said stretch.

With handing over of the encumbrance free land, the onus now lies with the PWD highway and contractor ARSS Infrastructure Pvt Ltd to start the work at war footing. The Itanagar to Banderdewa 4-lane road project is the dream project of the people of ICR.

Once completed it is expected to massively reduce the travel time and also make journeys smoother. At present, the condition of this road, especially in between Naharlagun to Nirjuli is in a pathetic condition. After handing over package C, now the attention will turn towards package B which is from Papu Nallah to Nirjuli. This stretch is highly congested and the administration is expected to face some resistance.

They should use every means to try to secure encumbrance free land as soon as possible.

The work should start in both packages B and C as soon as work season sets.

The PWD highway and ICR administration along with citizens should extend all possible help to the contractors to complete the project on time.