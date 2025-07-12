Workings of the SLSA

Following demands from the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) to improve sports infrastructure in the state, the Sports Department has promised to implement several changes in its operations. The AAPSU’s demands include hiring qualified coaches, adding key support staff positions such as wardens, upgrading athlete intake at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA), and addressing persistent issues at the Miao-based sports training centre.

To ensure financial accountability, the department has committed to submitting a full report on how previous sports funds have been utilized at the Itanagar academy.

The SLSA has garnered equal attention for both its sporting achievements and controversies. In 2023, the academy made headlines due to an incident involving physical abuse of several minor children by a few senior students.

While the academy had the potential to be a centre of excellence, it has yet to live up to expectations. Now seems to be a crucial time for the academy to restart and realign its goals.