1 Covid death on Thursday, 335 fresh cases reported

ITANAGAR, 29 Jul: One Covid-19 death was reported on Thursday, taking the state’s death toll to 225.

An 85-year-old woman from the Itanagar capital region (ICR) with comorbidity had complained of cough, fever and body ache since 17 July and had tested Covid positive through RAT on 18 July at Tago Memorial Hospital. She had been admitted to the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu on 21 July but passed away on 29 July at around 12:30 am due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid pneumonia.

Meanwhile, the state on Thursday clocked 335 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 145 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 112 Covid-19 cases, followed by 34 cases in Lower Subansiri and 26 cases in Papum Pare.

With 26 percent, Kamle reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 12 percent.

A total of 383 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Thursday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has 53 patients, while the DCHC in Midpu and the DCH in Pasighat have two and 10 patients, respectively. The SQF in Lekhi has 26 occupants (see full bulletin)