Vaccination mop-up drive in Siang

BOLENG, 29 Jul: In a push to achieve ‘100 percent vaccinated’ status by 15 August, Siang district is rolling out a two-week vaccination mop-up drive starting 30 July.

The drive will cover 24 locations identified as lagging in vaccination coverage.

To boost the current 71 percent vaccinated status, daily targets have been laid out for the vaccination teams.

Siang DC Atul Tayeng said that the administration of Covid-19 vaccine would be accompanied by distribution of rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to priority households/Antyodaya Anna Yojana beneficiaries.

The drive will also include Aadhaar enrollment at the various sites, in addition to the ongoing intensified random RAT sessions. (DIPRO)