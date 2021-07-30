Union blames DA over encroachment issue

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 29 Jul: Alleging that the East Siang district administration failed to make government land in Sille-Oyan circle free from encroachment, Ruksin-based Legong Banggo Student Union (LBSU) on Thursday threatened to launch its “second phase of democratic movement” if its demand is not fulfilled within a week.

The union alleged that the East Siang DC was “adopting delaying tactics over the land issue and trying to mislead local people.” LBSU general secretary David Siram said that the eviction drive conducted by the administration was “inconsistent, while the process of revocation of land possession certificate has no transparency.”

The union also said that it is opposed to the administration’s move to constitute a committee to deal with the land issue, saying that “there was a committee, including the HoDs, but it did not work in public interest.”

Siram further alleged that the administration miserably failed to protect government land and other properties in Pasighat West area.

“The DC last year assured to protect the land and earmark land meant for school and medical centres, but the proceeding is not known to the local people,” he claimed.

Further, terming the recent demolition of a veterinary department quarters in Sille “illegal,” the LBSU has given a week’s time to the district administration to start reconstruction on the same plot.

It also reiterated its demand for deploying sufficient number of police personnel at the Kemi check gate on the Assam-Arunachal boundary.