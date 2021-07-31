Another Covid death on Friday, 379 new cases reported

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: One Covid-19-related death was reported on Friday, taking the state’s death toll to 226. The death was registered on Thursday by the authorities.

According to the DHS report, a 65-year-old female patient with comorbidity from Lower Subansiri died at the DCHC of Gyati Takka General Hospital (GTGH) in Ziro on Thursday at 7:30 pm.

The patient had complained of fever since 17 July, and tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at GTGH on 18 July. She had been admitted to GTGH on 20 July. The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday registered 379 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 173 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 112 cases, followed by 35 cases in Lower Subansiri and 33 cases in Changlang.

With 33 percent, Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 11 percent.

A total of 488 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Friday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has 57 patients, while the DCHC in Midpu and the DCH in Pasighat have one and nine patients, respectively. The SQF in Lekhi has 27 occupants (see full bulletin)