APSSB set to conduct CGL exam on 1 Aug

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) is conducting the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination on 1 August, the advertisement for which was floated on 1 June, informed APSSB Secretary Santosh Kumar Rai in a press statement on Friday.

Rai said that the board has notified 53 posts of UDCs, comprising 43 posts for APST candidates and 10 unreserved posts.

“Additionally, the board has approved inclusion of nine posts subsequently requisitioned by the districts and the departments prior to conduct of examination. Consequently, the total number of posts has increased to 62 (APST: 52 and unreserved: 10),” Rai stated.

He informed that 19,193 candidates have applied for the posts, out of whom 17,550 candidates have downloaded their admit cards till date. Admit cards can be downloaded from the APSSB’s web portal till 11:59 pm on Saturday.

The board has made elaborate arrangements for conducting the examination in a smooth manner, Rai said.

“The CGL examination is being conducted at 72 venues in 11 districts, including the Itanagar capital region. More than 3,400 exam functionaries are being engaged for conducting the examination,” he added.

The board secretary informed that 22 observers, 27 coordinators, 11 deputy commissioners, 11 SPs and 12 nodal officers are engaged in the entire process for supervision, coordination and smooth conduct of the exam.

“The APSSB has endeavoured to bring in effective and systemic improvements through updations in the SOPs to ensure that the exam process is carried out smoothly in a default-free manner,” Rai stated.

He further informed that police personnel have been deployed across all the centres, with senior police officers supervising the security arrangements, and that no one would be allowed to enter the centres without an admit card. Frisking of candidates, capturing of biometrics, etc, have been arranged, Rai said.

Candidates with even-ending roll numbers have been directed to reach the exam centres between 7 and 8 am, and those with odd-ending roll numbers have been directed to reach the centres between 8 and 9 am to avoid crowding at the biometric and frisking counters, the board stated.

Rai said that carrying of mobile phones and electronic gadgets is strictly prohibited. “As a measure to prevent use of unfair means and malpractices, all mobile internet service providers have been directed to suspend their mobile internet services from 9:30 am to 1 pm on 1 August in the respective townships,” he said.

Rai appealed to the candidates to go through all the instructions and advisories issued by the board from time to time. “The instructions on the e-admit card should be complied with to avoid any inconvenience,” he said.