Following SOPs the only way to keep lockdowns at bay: DC

ROING, 30 Jul: Lower Dibang Valley DC KN Damo on Friday said that observing the Covid-19 SOPs is the only way to keep lockdowns at bay.

The DC said this during a meeting with government officers and public leaders here.

“Particularly Roing town area is vulnerable as the virus is still around and we still need to strictly follow the night curfew, maintain social distancing and wear mask,” the DC said, and emphasized on vaccinating all eligible people.

Damo meanwhile urged everyone to “take up the challenge to root out the drug menace from the society before it destroys families.” He also cautioned all government servants against using drugs.

Among others, SP JK Lego and principals of educational institutions attended the meeting. (DIPRO)