MLA visits de-addiction centre

CHARJU, 31 Jul: Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin visited the Care Me Home Drugs De-addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre here in Tirap district on Friday and distributed masks and fruits to the centre’s occupants.

The MLA was accompanied by Bari Basip ZPM Tediap Hallang and Khonsa General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Khogen Socia.

Interacting with the occupants, the MLA advised them to “become model citizens and live life with positivity.”

He commended the rehabilitation centre’s chairperson Sontung Bangsia, as well as its staff and members, for relentlessly working for the benefit of the people.

The rehabilitation centre currently has 26 occupants. (DIPRO)