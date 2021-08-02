APSSB conducts CGL exam across state, 14,000 plus candidates for 53 posts

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) conducted the combined graduate level (CGL) examination across 72 centres in 11 districts on Sunday.

Out of the total 19,193 candidates who had applied for the examination, a total of 14,983 candidates appeared in the examination for 53 vacancies in various district establishments and departments, as per preliminary reports received so far from various centres.

The APSSB informed that the examination was held peacefully at all the centres and there was no report of any problem by the invigilators.

The skill-test part of the examination is scheduled to be held on 8 August (Sunday) in Itanagar. The candidates have been instructed to regularly visit the APSSB website for updates.

On disconnecting internet services across the state for the exam, the APSSB said that the step was taken “to prevent the chances of mobile internet connectivity being misused for unfair means.”

The candidate who had been caught cheating in the surveyor exam, using her mobile phone on 18 July, has been debarred from all future APSSB exams, the board said.

In the meantime, the board extended gratitude to all the observers, coordinators, DCs, SPs, senior police officers and personnel, centre superintendents, invigilators, officials of the health and the telecom departments, internet service providers and other functionaries for the smooth conduct of the examination.