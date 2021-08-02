2 Covid deaths on Sunday, toll at 231

ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: The state reported two Covid-19 deaths on Sunday, taking the death toll to 231.

A 45-year-old man with comorbidity from Anjaw had complained of cough and breathlessness since 23 July. He had tested positive for Covid-19 through RAT on 27 July at the Anjaw district hospital and had been admitted to the district Covid health centre (DCHC) on the same day. He passed away at around 4:30 am on 1 August at the DCHC due to Covid pneumonia.

He had not been administered the Covid vaccine.

A 65-year-old man from East Siang with comorbidity had reported cough, fever and cold since 17 July. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on 24 July through RAT at the flu clinic of the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Pasighat, and had been admitted there on the same day. He was discharged from the DCH on 31 July at the request of family members.

He passed away at around 12:30 pm on 1 August at his home in Pasighat due to severe Covid-19 infection. The patient had taken both doses of the Covid vaccine.

On Sunday, the state registered 138 Covid-19 cases, of whom 46 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 59 cases, followed by 16 cases each in Lower Subansiri and West Kameng, and seven cases each in Papum Pare, Upper Subansiri and West Siang.

With 50 percent, Kamle reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 12 percent.

Meanwhile, 415 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Sunday.

A total of 3,275 samples were collected on the same day from the entire state (see full bulletin)