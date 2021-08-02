CS directs govt offices to function normally during proposed bandh

ITANAGAR, 1 Aug: Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma has issued a circular directing all government offices and establishments to function normally during the proposed 24-hour bandh on 2 August announced by two organizations.

“All government employees, including contingency staff, should attend office without fail as per standard Covid protocol and carry their identity cards,” the CS said.

“Any action to prevent government servants from performing or attending duty will be dealt with strictly as per law,” he said in the order.

All the HoDs and HoOs have been asked to ensure normal functioning of the offices and submit attendance reports to the office of the chief secretary by 11:30 am.

The Nyishi Youth Welfare Association and the Arunachal Indigenous Students Union have jointly announced a 24-hour bandh in the capital region on 2 August after the state government failed to meet some of their longstanding demands.

The organizations’ demands include floating of notices inviting tender on the GeM portal; repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneurs and Professionals (Incentives, Development and Promotional) Act, 2015; annulment of the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014; cancellation of three ST certificates illegally issued to Tibetan refugees; renaming Indira Gandhi Park as Abotani Park; and introduction of a chapter on Arunachal in the NCERT syllabus.