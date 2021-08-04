Even as the people of the state, in particular of the Itanagar capital region (ICR), are battling the rising number of Covid-19 cases and losses suffered by business communities due to curfew/lockdown, the 24-hour bandh imposed by the Nyishi Youth Welfare Association (NYWA) and the Arunachal Indigenous Students Union (AISU) on Monday partially crippled normal life in the Itanagar capital region (ICR). Much to the relief of the people of the ICR, the bandh passed off peacefully. In a democracy, the organizations are free to use any method to seek fulfillment of their demands, but considering the present situation, it would be better if bandh is avoided.

First of all, it is an outdated method and only causes harassment to the ordinary citizens. Secondly, the Covid situation has deeply traumatized the people of the state. A bandh psychologically affects the citizens. There is constant fear of violence during a bandh call. Also, the energy and resources of the district administration is wasted in tackling the bandh instead of it being used for containment of the coronavirus. In the last one-and-a-half year, the business communities have suffered a lot. Now also, the ICR is in partial lockdown and shops close by 3 pm. The bandh call further hurts their interest. Especially those who are into small-time businesses suffer a lot. Keeping all these factors in mind, a pressure group intending to use a bandh call as a method to press their demands should introspect. If possible, they need to use other means to seek justice and avoid the bandh culture.