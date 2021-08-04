Society mourns member’s demise

ITANAGAR, 3 Aug: The Ramie Banggo Welfare Society (RBWS), led by its president Komkar Nyodu, has deeply mourned the demise of Kenbi Dabi Ragi, a prominent member of Ramie Banggo area in East Siang district.

Ragi passed away on 1 August at the age of 57 years. She is survived by her husband, two sons and three daughters. She was the youngest sister of former minister, late Tako Dabi.

In a condolence message, the RBWS recalled Ragi as a soft-spoken person who always stood for the needy. It offered prayers for eternal peace of the departed soul, and prayed to god to bestow strength on the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.