DC inspects PMGSY road construction

BOLENG, 4 Aug: Siang Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng on Wednesday inspected the construction of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road from Pangkeng to Bingung villages.

On his way to the site, the DC, who was accompanied by the members of the district level monitoring committee, visited Bingung village, where he discussed with the HGB, GBs and community members the matter of land dispute over road construction. The matter was resolved amicably.

Stressing on “reaching solutions that benefit the community,” the DC highlighted the need for coordination among the engineers of various departments to achieve the common goal of development.

The officers who accompanied the DC apprised him of the progress of the PMGSY road construction. (DIPRO)