Residents approach DC for improving internet service

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

PASIGHAT, 4 Aug: Having failed to convince the telecom service providers to improve the internet services in their area, the residents of Mirbuk-Pekung, Diking and Napit villages under Bogong Banggo near here approached the East Siang district administration, seeking its intervention in the matter.

The villagers attributed the poor internet services to lack of infrastructure (mobile towers) in their area. They alleged that the private mobile/internet service providers have turned deaf ears to their pleas for installation of new mobile towers in their area.

The residents of the three villages recently discussed the matter and also constituted a committee to pursue the matter afresh with the East Siang district administration. They submitted a representation to the DC on 2 August.

They are demanding installation of one mobile tower each in Mirbuk-Pekung and the high region of Napit village. They said that poor internet service in the area has badly affected online classes and examinations of the students.

There are cell phone towers in Mirmir Charali and Mirsam, which are 4 kms away from their villages.

Pekung and Diking villages have a population of over 4,000 each. There are also many educational institutions and religious centres in the area.