APSCPCR seeks stringent punishment for rapist

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has condemned the recent rape and ‘attempt to murder’ of a 12-year-old girl at Maitripur village in Diyun in Changlang district by a person identified as Priyo Dewan.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the heinous crime, APSCPCR Chairperson Gumri Ringu spoke to the Changlang SP and directed him to book the culprit and punish him stringently under relevant sections of the law.

Ringu said that the Changlang SP told her that the girl is in a critical condition, and gave assurance to provide all possible help to the victim.