MLA, CE inspect condition of NH 415

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso along with PWD Highway Chief Engineer (CE) S Sumnyan on Thursday inspected NH 415 in Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Karsingsa.

The condition of the road between Naharlagun and Nirjuli has worsened in recent days.

Later, speaking to the press, Kaso said that work on both Package B (Papu Nallah to Nirjuli) and Package C (Nirjuli to Banderdewa) will start soon.

“I understand that the condition of the road is very bad. But the work will start soon and citizens need to be patient. After the appointed date is issued, it will be the duty of the contractor to maintain the highway,” said Kaso.

Regarding the pending bridge projects in Naharlagun, he said that the Borum-helipad bridge will be completed by March 2022.

“The railways had assured us that they would complete the Yupia-Lekhi bridge at the earliest. But their assurance has not materialized. If needed again, I will take up the matter with the railways for early completion of the bridge,” said Kaso.

Sumnyan said that repairs are being done. He said that earth-cutting along the highway has caused damage and it needs to be addressed. Regarding Packages B and C, he said that the preparatory work has started.

“Mobilization is being done by the contractor. The authority engineers appointed by the MoRTH to monitor the project have also started ground work,” the CE said.

He further informed that the appointed date for Package C is 2 August, 2021. “The project is supposed to be completed within three years from the appointed date,” he said.

On Packages B and C, he said that, apart from land issues, the other issues have largely been resolved.

“I am pretty sure that even the land issues will be sorted out soon. We are awaiting handing over of land for Package B,” he said.

As part of Package B, a two-lane flyover will be constructed from Benjamin Hotel (Papu Nallah) to Model Village (Naharlagun), the CE informed.

“Also, a 1.1 km viaduct bridge will be constructed to avoid the sinking zone in Karsingsa,” he added.