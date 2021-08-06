Mithi writes to Khandu

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: The National People’s Party’s (NPP) Arunachal unit president Mutchu Mithi has written to Chief Minister Pema Khandu after taking charge as the NPP’s state leader, seeking proper coordination between the NPP and the BJP in the state.

Mithi expressed hope that, even though Khandu’s government has an unsurpassable majority on its own, in keeping with democratic principles, the NPP would like to be consulted as and when necessary.

He said that his party would convey its opinions and concerns on matters that are vital and crucial to the state’s welfare, especially those that have long-term implications.

“While reinforcing our commitment in the state, five elected members from the legislative assembly and Itanagar municipality have all placed in you and DCM Chowna Mein their unfettered support,” Mithi wrote.