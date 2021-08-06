APSSB postpones skill test

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has informed that the skill test in connection with the combined graduate level (CGL) examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be conducted on 8 August (Sunday) in Itanagar, has been postponed until further notice.

On 3 August, the All Nyishi Youth Association expressed strong objection to the APSSB’s Question No 116, which mentioned the words ‘Hills Miri’. It demanded that the APSSB reconduct the examination, and sought an apology from the chairman of the board.

At the same time, the APSSB said that the skill test is being rescheduled “due to administrative reasons.”

“The fresh date and schedule for the skill test will be intimated in due course,” the APSSB said in its new notification.

The CGL examination was held across 72 centres in 11 districts on 1 August. A total of 14,983 candidates appeared in the examination for 53 vacancies in various district establishments and departments, as per earlier reports by the APSSB.