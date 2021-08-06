Work for Hollongi airport underway on war footing: CM

NEW DELHI, 5 Aug: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on union Civil Aviation Minister Joytiraditya Scindia here on Thursday, and informed him that the work for the Hollongi greenfield airport is underway on a war footing.

The chief minister, who was accompanied by Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao, state Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo, MLA Rode Bui, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and Commissioner Prashant Lokhande, said that the airport would be made operational by 2022.

Khandu requested Scindia to “consider development of advanced landing grounds (ALG) in the state.”

Besides pleading for conducting a feasibility inspection of the ALGs in Tuting and Mechuka for fixed-wing aircraft, the CM reiterated his request for starting fixed-wing flight operations at Pasighat and Tezu on priority. (CM’s PR Cell)