Arunachal to participate in nat’l bench press, deadlift c’ship

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: A three-member team will represent Arunachal in the National Bench Press & Deadlifting Championship, to be held in Delhi from 6 to 9 August.

Azad Basfore (senior, 74 kgs) and Abhijit Rajkhowa (master 1, 83 kgs) will participate in the ‘equipped’ category, while Kago Harie (junior, 66 kgs) will participate in the ‘unequipped’ category.

Arunachal Powerlifting Association secretary ST Tagru informed that, during the same event, selection trials for the International Bench Press and Deadlifting Championship, to be held in the US and the UK, will also be conducted.