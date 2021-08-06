CEO announces schedule for spl summary revision

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: The state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) on Thursday informed that the Election Commission of India has ordered carrying out special summary revision of the electoral rolls, “with reference to 1 January, 2022 as the qualifying date,” in all 60 assembly constituencies of the state.

The CEO said that pre-revision activities, including removal of DSEs, logical errors and checking of photo quality of electors will be done from 9 August to 31 October.

The draft publication of the electoral roll will be made available on 1 November.

“The period for filing of claims and objections will be from 1 to 30 November; disposal of claims and objections by 20 December; and final publication of the electoral rolls by 5 January, 2022,” the CEO said, and sought cooperation from all political parties and NGOs in conducting the pre-revision activities and the special summary revision in the correct way.

The CEO also requested all political parties to appoint booth level agents in all the assembly constituencies.