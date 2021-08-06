CEO announces schedule for spl summary revision

ITANAGAR, 5 Aug: The state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) on Thursday informed that the Election Commission of India has ordered carrying out special summary revision of the electoral rolls, “with reference to 1 January, 2022 as the qualifying date,” in all 60 assembly constituencies of the state.

The CEO said that pre-revision activities, including removal of DSEs, logical errors and checking of photo quality of electors will be done from 9 August to 31 October.

The draft publication of the electoral roll will be made available on 1 November.

“The period for filing of claims and objections will be from 1 to 30 November; disposal of claims and objections by 20 December; and final publication of the electoral rolls by 5 January, 2022,” the CEO said, and sought cooperation from all political parties and NGOs in conducting the pre-revision activities and the special summary revision in the correct way.

The CEO also requested all political parties to appoint booth level agents in all the assembly constituencies.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR