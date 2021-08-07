3 days training on entrepreneurship dev. ends

LONGDING, 6 Aug: Three days of vocational training on ‘Entrepreneurship development through goat farming’ concluded here at Pumao village on Friday.

The training was conducted by the Longding KVK and sponsored by Central Institute for Research on Goat (CIRG), Makhdoom.

Longding KVK Animal Science Subject Specialist Dr Tilling Tayo imparted the training covering all the aspects of goat production and its management through PowerPoint presentations.

Twenty-five selected farmers were distributed with vitamin and mineral packets for their livestock on the last day of training by Longding KVK head in-charge and senior scientist Kirankumar Singh.

He advised the farmers to use the vitamin and mineral supplements judiciously and give more emphasis on goat productions.