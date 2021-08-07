Skill dev prog on hand embroidery held

NAMSAI, 6 Aug: Two NABARAD-sponsored skill development programmes (SDP) on hand embroidery for rural women commenced simultaneously at Mahadevpur and Kharsang of Namsai and Changlang districts, respectively on Friday.

Thirty rural unemployed women each from Mahadevpur and Kharsang area will undergo the month-long training, which has arranged in such a way that the trainees could start their own ventures.

Attending the inauguration programmes, NABARD GM Partho Saha emphasized the importance of the skill training to enhance the socio-economic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy said that the SDPs are on-location training programmes to impart a wide range of skill development training to the rural youth so that they can start businesses on their own.

SDO Rakesh Rai advised the trainees to make the best use of the skill and knowledge they will acquire during the training. He assured them that the administration will extend support in setting up their own business.