7 local youths climb Mt Kun

ITANAGAR, 6 Aug: A 16-member mountaineering expedition team, comprising seven youths from Arunachal Pradesh and nine Indian Army personnel scaled the challenging Mount Kun in Ladakh region on 26 and 27 July.

Situated at an elevation of 7,077 meters, Mount Kun is the second highest peak of the Nun-Kun mountain massif in the eastern Himalayan range in Suru Valley.

Mount Kun is a technically challenging peak, requiring a high level of expertise in mountaineering.

“The highly skilled team proved their mettle on the icy mountain by opening the entire route on their own without taking the help of Sherpas and guides,” Dirang-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports Director Col Sarfraz Singh, who led the team, said.

“The expedition was also in line with the ‘Fit India’ movement and aimed at inculcating the spirit of courage and adventure among the future mountaineers of the nation,” Col Singh said.

The climbers from the state were Dorjee Khandu, Tashi Marakpa, Tsering Tashi, Lhakpa Tesring, Tenzin Dawa, Lhondup-all from West Kameng-and Tosap Rimi from West Siang district.

The NIMAS has conducted more than 10 mountaineering expeditions to major peaks in India and Nepal in the recent past.

Sponsored by the state’s tourism department, the expedition was conducted by NIMAS.

The chief instructor of the NIMAS was the deputy leader of the expedition.