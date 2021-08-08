Preserve, propagate handloom weaving: Gov

ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: Governor BD Mishra on Saturday urged the people of the state to preserve and propagate traditional Arunachalee handloom weaving.

The governor said this while participating in the 7th National Handloom Day at the Raj Bhavan here.

He gave away state awards to artisans, weavers and craftsmen, and felicitated selected NGOs for contributing towards self-reliance and empowerment of Arunachalee women.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the ‘Vocal for local’ scheme for the benefit of the weavers and for preservation of the rich tradition of weaving. He appealed to the people, particularly government officials, to spread awareness about such schemes among the people, “so that the local weavers in every corner of the state benefit from it.”

Congratulating the award winners, Mishra urged them to pass their expertise to the new generation “to ensure the continuity of our treasured traditional arts.”

The governor’s wife, Neelam Misra distributed yarns to the local weavers, and unveiled an ‘Arunachalee mishran dress’, representing many major tribes of Arunachal and showcasing the ethnic designs and motifs of the tribes. The dress was woven by a team of the Oju Welfare Association, headed by master artisan Agni Das.

Industries, textile & handicrafts department advisor Rode Bui gave away the trophies to the state awardees.

Industries Secretary Swapnil Naik highlighted the achievements of the department in promoting local artisans, weavers and local produces, while Khadi & Village Industries Commission Deputy Director Aman Deep made a presentation on e-marketing.

The textile & handicrafts department set up stalls showcasing the products of the award-winning artisans Pema Tashi (from Kalaktang), Ige Ete (from Darka), Amma Bagbi (from Itanagar), Reema Megu (from Namsing), Jai Bagra (from Bam) and Taru Otung (from Hija).

Dedicated artisans of the department, Onima Tayeng (from Pasighat) Tilling Nisha (from Doimukh), Yatum Murtem (from Raga) and Tasso Meena (from Tezu) were felicitated.

Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing Impaired caretaker Sammang Tayeng and weavers Dopa Pasi and Phurpa Zomba were also felicitated.

Shergaon-based Seinthuk Women SHG, Ziro-based Arun Kuti Udyog Cooperative Society, Oyan-based MG Community Skill Development & Training Centre, Ziro-based Diilyan Diibu Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd, and Naharlagun-based Dream Weaves and Oju Welfare Association were also felicitated by the governor. (Raj Bhavan)