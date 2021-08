ITANAGAR, 7 Aug: The officials and staff of the directorate of health services (DHS) bade farewell to health services deputy director (P&D) Dr Taka Zirdo on his superannuation on Friday.

Dr Zirdo earned his MBBS from the Imphal Regional Medical College and joined the state health services at the West Siang district hospital in Aalo in 1989. He was promoted as DDHS (P&D) in 2016. He retired from the same post on 30 July.