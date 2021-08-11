Nalo reviews progress of Hollongi airport

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo on Tuesday reviewed the progress of work for the Hollongi greenfield airport.

The review meeting was attended by, among others, the Papum Pare DC, the civil aviation secretary, the civil aviation director, the general manager of the Airports Authority of India, the PWD EE, and the contractors building the airport’s runway and boundary wall.

Later, speaking to the press, the minister said that “the Hollongi airport is a dream project and the state government is committed to complete it on time.”

“Sixty percent of the boundary wall construction has been completed. The progress of the runway is also satisfactory. Regarding the approach road, only carpeting along with drainage work remains,” informed Nalo.

On the recent collapse of a part of the newly constructed boundary wall of the airport, Nalo said that “the department has learnt from the mistake and necessary corrections have been made.”

He informed that the central government has agreed to construct three more advanced landing grounds (ALG) in the state. “The ALGs will come up in Anini, Daporijo and Dirang. In this regard, a survey team will arrive in the state in October,” he added.

Meanwhile, another meeting was held to improve the helicopter services in the state. Representatives of helicopter service providers Skyone and Global Vectra attended it.