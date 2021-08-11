NES gives away academic excellence awards, scholarships

JULLANG, 10 Aug: The Nyishi Elite Society (NES) organized its 16th annual academic excellence awards and scholarships programme at the NES secretariat here on Tuesday.

Twenty-one meritorious students of the community were felicitated with certificates and scholarships for securing the highest marks in Class 10 and Class 12 (humanities, commerce and science) exams, and for cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) for admission into the IIT course conducted by the IIT Roorkee and the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into MBBS course conducted by the National Testing Agency for the year 2019-2020, the NES informed in a release.

“In the Class 10 category, Phassang Pema with 95.40 percent, Yangfo Nancy with 94.40 percent, Kongto Jokhio with 94.40 percent, Jomcy Yangfo with 93.20 percent and Chakpu Rohan with 93.20 percent were felicitated as first, second and third topper, respectively,” the NES said.

In Class 12 humanities stream, Ngurang Martha with 97.40 percent, Tana Leemi with 95.60 percent, Toko Yajum with 95.60 percent and Taj Measum with 95 percent were felicitated as first, second and third topper, respectively.

As a token of encouragement and appreciation, Likha Rinu with 94.40 percent and Tabia Massum with 94.40 percent were felicitated with scholarships “for securing marks that were less than one point from the toppers,” the NES said.

In Class 12 commerce stream, Tadar Chumpi with 87.80 percent, Goda Takum with 85.80 percent, and Techi Yamin with 84.80 percent were felicitated as the first and second topper, respectively.

In Class 12 science stream, Nabam Talam with 94.80 percent, Tarh Ramjhi with 91 percent and Nangram Rina with 90 percent were felicitated as the first, second and third topper, respectively.

“Meanwhile, in the NEET (medical), Toko Yalam with 42,144 All India ranking and 207 All India rank (ST), Nikbia Tate with 96,348 All India ranking and 942 All India rank (ST) and Gollo Tama with 1,07,315 All India ranking and 1,173 All India rank (ST) were felicitated as the first, second and third topper, respectively,” it said.

“In the JEE (Advanced), Lishi Dodum with 34,531 All India ranking and 402 All India rank (ST), Tadar Munni with 2,03,546 All India ranking and 651 All India rank (ST) and Sorang Tado with 4,80,840 All India ranking and 798 All India rank (ST) were felicitated as the first, second and third topper, respectively,” the NES added.

NES president Bengia Tolum expressed happiness at the high academic performance of the students, especially the girl students, and advised them all to “maintain the same spirit in future to remain as torchbearers for the society.”

While releasing an English poetry book titled Ink and Colours, written by Rangne Sorang, a graduate in MSc (botany) from RGU, Tolum exhorted her to write more poems in the Nyishi language in the future.

NES general secretary Heri Maring also spoke.

Senior officers of the community, NES affiliated presidents and general secretaries, and NES central executive members were present during the programme, which was held while strictly following the Covid-19 SOPs.