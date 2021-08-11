RGU organizes webinars to mark one year of NEP-2020

RONO HILLS, 10 Aug: Two national level webinars, themed ‘NEP-2020: Reshaping teacher education’ and ‘NEP-2020: Rejuvenation of ECCE as foundational learning’ were organized by the education department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on 7 and 9 August, respectively.

Over 170 participants, including teachers, policymakers, researchers, administrators and students from across India participated in the webinars.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha, Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra and Registrar Dr NT Rikam hailed the NEP as “a landmark initiative of the government of India, which has huge potential to fulfil the aspirations of the people of India.”

Prof PK Acharya from RGU’s education department spoke on the role of teachers in the nation’s development, and stated that “teachers are society’s destiny-makers and backbone.”

The resource persons for the first webinar were Prof K Srinivas of the NIEPA, New Delhi, and Dr Alik Gardia of BHU, Banaras.

Prof Srinivas spoke on ‘Teacher education and digital pedagogy: A step by step approach’ and stressed on making the best use of technologies to make the teaching-learning process interesting, while Dr Gardia highlighted the significant challenges that the government must meet to address the policy goals.

The resource persons for the second webinar were Prof Venita Kaul from Delhi-based Ambedkar University and Prof Padma Yadav from the NCERT.

Prof Kaul said that the NEP seeks to modify the existing 10+2 school education structure with a new “5+3+3+4 system.”

Prof Yadav dwelt on “strategies with respect to universal access to quality ECCE, child-friendly learning environment, basic infrastructure, adequate playing and learning materials, use of technology, and training of teachers at pre-primary and primary levels.”