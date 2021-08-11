‘Ensure early sittings of DPCs’

ITANAGAR, 10 Aug: The All Arunachal Pradesh Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department Workers’ Union has appealed to the PHE&WS chief engineer (west zone) to ensure early sittings of the departmental promotion committees (DPC) in the larger interest of the casual staffers of the department.

In a representation to the CE, the union on Monday claimed that, despite the creation of many trade posts in the PHE&WS department, “most of the senior casual workers are finding it difficult to sustain their livelihood due to non-holding of DPCs.”

“Most of the senior casual labourers are going to superannuate without any benefit from the government. Most of the casual workers are engaged in service for 12 hours towards the interest of the public but they are always overlooked by the government. As per GoAP guidelines, DPCs must be held every six months, but the PHE&WS department has not taken any positive action till date. We request the department to hold DPCs on an 80:20 basis as already implemented by the GoAP,” the union said.