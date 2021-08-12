Week-long skill development prog under JJM ends

BOLENG, 11 Aug: A week-long training programme in ‘Plumbing and Masonry’ under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) concluded here on Wednesday.

The programme was jointly organized by the Skill Development & entrepreneurship department and Public Health Engineering & Water Supply department, wherein experts from Reflexion Digital Pvt Ltd, Kolkata imparted the training.

Boleng ADC Gyabo Pertin, addressing the valedictory function, exhorted the participants to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in the villages. Pertin also gave emphasis on successful implementation of the GOI flagship programmes – SBM and JJM.

A successful local entrepreneur Tani Jerang called for united efforts with the PHE department to make every village a Swachh Gram.

Earlier, Boleng sub-division PHE Assistant Engineer Tadang Tamuk, while briefing on the training programme, urged for cooperation from all GPs for successful implementation of the SBM & JJM schemes. (DIPRO)