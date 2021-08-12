East Siang joins Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

PASIGHAT, 11 Aug: Responding to the call of the central government for celebrating the 75th year of India’s independence in a unique way, the various departments of the East Siang district, along with the district administration have been organizing a week-long Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav with various programmes in the district.

As a part of the celebration, the PHE department conducted a cleanliness drive cum competition under the Swachh Bharat Mission among the villagers on 9 August.

The Pasighat Municipal Council had organized the same programme among municipal wards/colonies and the winners of the competition will be awarded during the upcoming Independence Day celebration.

Meanwhile, during a de-addiction awareness campaign held here at the Pasighat Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Center on Wednesday, the Women Against Social Evils (WASE) president Yamik Dulom Darang and secretary Joya Tasung Moyong delivered motivational speeches on ‘change from addiction to recovery’.

The duo asserted that the WASE would continue to fight against social evils in order to make East Siang in particular and the state as a whole a better place to live in.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Keni Lego, Dr Oson Borang and Dr Tani Siram appreciated the untiring efforts of the WASE mothers saying that they have set an example for the entire state and the nation as a whole.

Easy availability and accessibility to drugs in the Northeast region was a big threat to the new generation, the trio added. (DIPRO)