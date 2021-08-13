DC seeks suggestions on running schools during pandemic

ITANAGAR, 12 Aug: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Thursday convened a meeting with the stakeholders to discuss various issues of the education department, and sought constructive suggestions from all on how to run the schools while maintaining the standard of education during the pandemic.

At the meeting, BEO Nabam Shelly informed that the schools of the ICR cater to almost 30 percent of the student population of the entire state but the schools are in a dilapidated condition.

“Also, due to lack of proper demarcation and boundary walls and retaining walls across the schools, there are many incidences of antisocial activities and other incidences of damage of school properties from time to time,” the BEO said.

He also highlighted the shortage of science and maths teachers in schools.

DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo highlighted other important issues of the school authorities.

The meeting was attended by Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, Deputy Mayor Biri Basang, ZPMs, corporators, GPCs, GPMs, principals, headmasters, members of school management committees and student unions, and others. (DIPRO)