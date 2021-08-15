161 Covid cases reported on Saturday

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: The state reported 161 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, of whom 67 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported the highest 54 cases, followed by 23 cases in Leparada and 12 cases in Changlang.

With 100 percent, Shi-Yomi recorded the highest positivity rate in the state.

The ICR reported a positivity rate of 9.3 percent.

A total of 323 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Saturday.

On the same day, a total of 3,035 samples were collected from the entire state (see full bulletin)