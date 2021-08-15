Team E/Siang and WZ PHED bag CM’s awards for excellence in public administration

NAHARLAGUN, 14 Aug: ‘Team East Siang’, headed by DC Dr Kinny Singh, and the team under the PHE secretary, headed by PHED (WZ) Chief Engineer Tomo Basar bagged this year’s Chief Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration.

The awards are given in two categories: individual and organization/team. The award for an individual carries a medal, a scroll of honour and Rs 1 lakh in cash, and the award for an organization/team carries Rs 5 lakhs in cash.

No individual award has been given this year.

Team East Siang includes DDSE J Yirang, RGU Prof David Gao, Pasighat DIET Principal B Dutta, Ruksin GHSS Principal Tajom Padung, Sille GHSS Principal Tagong Sitang, Bilat GHSS Principal Tagin Tatan and 11 others.

They bagged the award for ‘enhancement of enrollment in government schools by improving infrastructure through crowdfunding, etc’. Team East Siang achieved record enrolment in government schools by improving infrastructure in about 80 schools through crowdfunding, voluntary contributions, and mission-mode implementation of government schemes.

The locals helped in giving a facelift to 11 such schools, which brought a sense of ownership in the community. Enrolment increased by about 50 percent in two years in the schools covered by crowdfunding. Prominent individuals, former students, and government servants were roped in as friends and motivators in the ‘Pay back to society mission’.

The PHED team includes SE Oyuk Padung, EE Hage Mobing, AE Tajing Darang and JE Bajong Pertin. They were awarded for ‘successful implementation of the multi-village integrated drinking water project for Jia Bolung-Bukkong area’.

The water supply project was commissioned on 6 November, 2020. The solar-based lift water supply project for 39 census villages is designed to provide drinking water to 17,480 people.

The project is the first of its kind in the state, using green energy, solar grid, SCADA automation system, etc. The project also includes an amusement park, a swimming pool, an amphitheatre, fountains, etc. It envisages promotion of tourism in the area, which will enhance the living standard of the people and thus help in boosting the rural economy.

In order to ensure sustainability of the water project park, local villagers have agreed to share responsibility in the management of the assets in the park. (DIPR)