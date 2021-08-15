Aids, appliances distributed to divyangjans, senior citizens

AALO, 14 Aug: West Siang DC Moki Loyi distributed wheelchairs, hearing aids, spectacles, walking sticks, elbow crutches, etc, among divyangjans and senior citizens here on 13 August.

The assessment and distribution of the aids and appliances were conducted by the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), in collaboration with the district administration and the NHPC, under the Assistance to Disabled Persons scheme and the Rashtriya Vayoshri Yojana.

The DC lauded the ICDS department and the ALIMCO for implementing the schemes for the benefit of the weaker sections of the society, and advised the beneficiaries to get in touch with the department with regard to any grievances.

CDPO Bahi Koyu informed that 792 persons in the district would be provided with various aids and appliances.

Among others, DPO Marjum Karga, ZPM Genya Ori, and officials from the ALIMCO and the WCD department were present on the occasion. (DIPRO)