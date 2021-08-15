MLA inaugurates infrastructure projects

BALIJAN, 14 Aug: Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara inaugurated infrastructure projects in Balijan subdivision in Papum Pare district on Saturday.

The projects include the Balijan CHC (main hospital building), a market shed, and a conference hall at the Balijan ADC office.

Tara also attended a coordination meeting with the Balijan ADC and other government officers and reviewed the developmental activities.

Meanwhile, DMO Dr K Perme has appealed to the people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 “to ensure 100 percent vaccination in Balijan and Taraso areas by 31 August.”

“The Covid-19 vaccine is completely safe,” Dr Perme said, and urged the people to not believe in rumours about the vaccine. (DIPRO)