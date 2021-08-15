Min asks BJP workers to spread party’s core values

SEPPA, 14 Aug: Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung on Saturday urged BJP workers to “spread the core values of the party and maintain brotherhood and understanding among all, irrespective of post and power.”‘

Addressing a meeting with the BJP members of the Seppa West assembly constituency here in East Kameng district, Natung said, “Besides party work, we should focus on building East Kameng as a productive district, rather than just being a consuming district.”

He encouraged the youths and villagers to take up handicrafts, agriculture, horticulture, etc, “to expose the potential of the district.”

Responding to a request by the district BJP president for a mandal office for the constituency, Natung asked him to look for a proper site for the same. He, however, suggested having a single mandal office for every constituency, rather than constructing such offices in every constituency.

District BJP president Ealling Tallang appealed to the party workers to “disseminate information regarding various state and central schemes for the rural areas.”

Watte ZPM Pitam Yangda stressed on carrying out “educational reforms in the village level.”

Seppa West mandal president Mepoli Rangmo also spoke.