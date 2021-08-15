Short film from Arunachal bags prize in int’l film festival

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 14 Aug: Spark Film Production founder Topan Rimo’s short film titled The Slipper won the ‘best production’ award in the second season of the Roshani International Film Festival (RIFF).

The award function was held in Aurangabad (Maharashtra) on 16 July, 2021. However, the award was given to Rimo online, and the trophy and the citation arrived in Itanagar on 12 August.

The Slipper was among 1,200 films from more than 46 countries which took part in the film festival.

Congratulating Rimo, RIFF director Tushar Thorat said, “Our board members, jury members really appreciated your filmmaking process, story, plot and sequences. Every tiny thing of your hard work brought this colourful glory to the international platform.”

Produced and directed by Rimo, The Slipper also won the ‘honourable jury award’ for ‘the best concept of short film’ in the Cochin International Film Festival held in Kerala earlier this year.

Rimo belongs to Fengche village in East Kameng district. He did his master’s degree in mass communication from Rajiv Gandhi University. Currently, he is working as the statistical investigator officer in the economics & statistics department in Yupia in Papum Pare district.

Sports Minister Mama Natung felicitated Rimo on Saturday morning for his achievement.