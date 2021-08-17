I-Day celebrated across state

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: The 75th Independence Day was celebrated in all the districts of the state in a befitting manner on Sunday.

In Tawang, local MLA Tsering Tashi unfurled the national flag at the general parade ground.

Frontline workers in the fight against Covid-19 were felicitated with commendation certificates and cash awards, and NGO Yuva Arunachal president Tseten Chombey was presented with the chief of army staff commendation card and badge for the role played by his NGO in “creating enhanced synergy” in civil-military relations in strategically sensitive Tawang district.

Chombey is the only civilian from the Northeast and among only 14 civilians to receive the commendation for 2020-21. The commendation card and badge were handed over to him by the commander of the Tawang brigade.

In Upper Subansiri district, MLA Taniya Soki unfurled the national flag at the mini outdoor stadium in Daporijo, MLA Rode Bui unfurled the flag in Dumporijo circle, and MLA Nyato Dukam did the honours in Taliha circle headquarters.

Local MLA Gokar Basar hoisted the national flag in Leparada HQ Basar. As part of the programme, the ICAR set up a stall highlighting ‘Innovative technology in agriculture for doubling income of tribal farmers’.

In West Kameng, MLA Dongru Siongju unfurled the national tricolour in Bomdila, in the presence of DC Karma Leki, SP B Reddy, government officials, GBs, panchayat members, and others.

Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy (SLSA) in Chimpu also celebrated Independence Day in a fitting manner. Led by SLSA Principal Komen Zirdo, all the faculty members paid tributes to the martyrs in the freedom struggle.

In Papum Pare, DC Pige Ligu hoisted the national flag in Yupia and paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters who made the supreme sacrifice in the fight for independence.

The DC felicitated RGU’s Faculty of Languages Dean Prof Oken Lego, Doimukh GHSS Principal Mokir Kamki and Government College Doimukh Assistant Professor (Hindi) Dr Tadam Ruti with commendation certificates for assisting the district administration in conducting the APPSC prelims and the APSSB exams.

In Mengio, ZPM Nabam Yajar unfurled the national flag in the presence of government officers, panchayat leaders and others.

The day was also celebrated at the office of the CGST commissioner in Naharlagun. CGST Joint Commissioner Shashank Dwivedi unfurled the national flag.

In Kamle district, MLA Tarin Dakpe unfurled the national flag in Raga. Besides outlining the achievements of the various departments in the district, he appealed to the people to take the Covid-19 vaccine for the safety of all.

In the evening, the MLA distributed free rice to the beneficiaries of FPS M/s Chamrak Tattem under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

The day was also celebrated in Kamporijo, Puchigeko, Dollungmukh and Gepen.

In Upper Siang, DC Taper Pada unfurled the national flag in Yingkiong, Mariyang-Geku MLA Kanggong Taku unfurled the flag in Mariyang, and the Tuting ADC hoisted the flag in Tuting.

In Anjaw district, Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan unfurled the national flag in headquarters Hawai and paid tributes to the freedom fighters. She also highlighted the various completed and ongoing developmental activities of the government departments in the district.

Pangin-Boleng MLA Ojing Tasing hoisted the national flag in Siang HQ Boleng, in the presence of Siang DC Atul Tayeng, ZPC Osi Mibang, former minister Tahung Tatak, PRI members, and others.

The MLA paid homage to the sacrifice of the unsung heroes of the 4th and last Anglo-Abor war (Poju Mimak, 1911-12) in which 20 persons were martyred.

He presented mementoes of appreciation to the members of medical teams, and exhorted the people to take the Covid vaccine.

In Kurung Kumey, MLA Lokam Tassar unfurled the national flag at the general ground in Koloriang, and paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters.

He said his focus is on the ‘Back to village’ programme “for economic growth through agriculture, horticulture, fisheries, veterinaries, handloom and handicrafts, effective administration, rehabilitation of migrated population, and regrouping of scattered villages through model village concern.”

Tassar promised to establish an ADC headquarters in Damin and an HDO HQ in Dhamru, besides establishing a defence landing ground “exclusively for Indo-Tibet border administration.”

The day was celebrated in all the administrative circles of the district.

In West Siang HQ Aalo, Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi unfurled the national flag, and highlighted the achievements made in different fields through various departments.

Commendation certificates were awarded to meritorious officials, HGBs and GBs. Senior citizens Kirdo Ete and Deba Loya were also recognized for their role in the growth of Aalo.

The day was also celebrated in Yomcha and Kamba administrative headquarters.

In Lower Siang, MLA Kardo Nyigyor hoisted the national flag in Likabali and highlighted the achievements made by various departments.

In Changlang, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte hoisted the tricolour.

The GBs of drug-free villages Kengkhu, Hotongchu, Jongjihavi and Phangtip were felicitated, while the GBs of Changlang headquarters were given GB coats.

The district administration gave away mementoes to the health department as a token of appreciation for its management of the Covid-19 pandemic. The DMO received the mementoes on behalf of the department.

The day was also celebrated in Jairampur, Bordumsa, Miao, Namphai-I, Kantang, Mammao and Namtok.

In East Siang, Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh unfurled the national flag in Pasighat, and paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters. She also highlighted the achievements of various government departments.

Among others, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong, DIGP Mari Riba, District Sessions Judge Budi Habung, SP Sumit Kumar Jha, Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang and ADC (HQ) Tatdo Borang were present on the occasion.

Awards were given away to individuals in recognition of their services during the pandemic and in other fields.

The day was also celebrated in Ruksin and Mebo.

In Dibang Valley, MLA Mopi Mihu inaugurated a 12-bedded boys’ hostel at the GHSS in Roing, a smart classroom at the government upper primary school in Anguli, the augmentation of water supply in Parbaya Block-III, constructed under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the one-stop centre of the WCD department in Anini on Independence Day.

Besides parades and cultural programmes, a free Covid-19 vaccination camp was organized by the district’s medical team.

In Longding, an NSCN (R) militant surrendered in a surrender ceremony organized at the deputy commissioner’s office on Independence Day.

A resident of Chanu village, former self-styled NSCN (R) captain Rajapio Tingkam Wangsu surrendered before DC Bani Lego and was given a surrender certificate.

In Bana in East Kameng district, Environment & Forest Minister Mama Natung encouraged the SHGs and other organizations to strive for self-reliance, and assured to provide investment to them from his MLALAD fund.

Natung said that the state government has allotted fund for establishing an agriculture college in Watte. He donated a vehicle to the power department, and felicitated various SHGs and individuals for their contributions towards cluster farming, social work, and other activities.

In Lower Subansiri HQ Ziro, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki informed that the agriculture sector, “which contributes to more than 32 percent of the state’s GDP,” witnessed several initiatives to increase productivity, “like the development of 2,000 nutritional kitchen gardens in every legislative constituency, totalling 1,20,000 in the state, being a vital initiative to increase the productivity in the agriculture sector.”

“The Kiwi Nursery and Research and Development Centre in Ziro is 85 percent complete, and the accomplishment of certification of 500 hectares of kiwi and large cardamom under Mission Organic Value Chain Development is another major thrust towards a sustainable economy,” he said.

On infrastructure development, the minister stated that “the overall achievement of Package 1 of the TAH is 35.83 percent and Package 2 is 50.81 percent.”

The minister felicitated the Covid warriors of the district and handed over commendation certificates to people from various sectors in recognition of their services to the government. (With inputs from DIPROs & others)