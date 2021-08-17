FTI, Hollongi airport need to be inaugurated by August 2022: CS

ITANAGAR, 16 Aug: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday stated that the Film and Television Institute (FTI) and the Hollongi airport need to be inaugurated by August 2022.

He said this during an inspection of the under-construction FTI in Jollang Rakap near Jote in Sangdupota circle.

The CS, who was accompanied by Education & IT Special Secretary S Sourabh, asked the CPWD and the contractor about the sources of water and power supply to the institute.

CPWD Executive Engineer Prasun Paul informed that “all the required correspondences have been made to other state agencies for their help in tap water and electricity connection.”

He said that over 50 percent of the construction work has been completed.

The CS suggested to the executing agencies to “give the complex a modern look with avenue plantation of Nahar saplings and footpath.”

On his way to the FTI, the chief secretary visited the primary school in Jollang and discussed with the locals the matter of identifying a centrally located place where all children from the area can study with required facilities. (DIPRO)