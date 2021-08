ZIRO, 16 Aug: A package containing two oxygen concentrators of 10 lpm and 5 lpm capacities, sent by union Law & Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, was handed over to Medical Superintendent Dr Kime Horming and district nodal officer (oxygen) Dr Roto Robo by Agriculture Minister Tage Taki here in Lower Subansiri district on Sunday.

Apart from the package, Rijiju also sent medicines for Covid-19 patients in home isolation.

DMO Dr Tage Kanno was also present on the occasion. (DIPRO)