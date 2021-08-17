Officers urged to work for dist’s development

RAGA, 16 Aug: Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe requested the heads of offices of Kamle district to shoulder their responsibilities for the district’s development.

Addressing a meeting with the heads of various departments here on Monday, the MLA asked the officers to judiciously use the funds sanctioned by the government.

Lamenting the dismal education scenario in the district, he sought suggestions from the heads of offices, panchayat members and other stakeholders to improve the education sector.

Kamle DC Adong Pertin informed that “survey, demarcation and allotment to the entire department in the notified area of the district headquarters shall be taken up after the monsoon season,” and requested the engineering departments to “contribute technically sound manpower to the DA to assist the DLRSO for the same.”

The heads of offices made presentations on the status of various schemes being undertaken by their departments.

Among others, ZPC Biri Santi Nido, the Raga ADC and the ZPMs of Raga, Kamporijo-I and Kamporijo-II attended the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Dakpe flagged off the 108 ambulance service of the district hospital here, and attended the renaming ceremony of the district hospital as Nido Techi District Hospital.

Later, in the evening, the MLA, accompanied by the DC, the SP and the DMO inspected the site for the construction of a 40-bedded hospital. (DIPRO)